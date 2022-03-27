Southern Arizona wind-driven Presumido Fire grows to nearly a thousand acres

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Presumido Fire burning at 150 acres in Pima County on March 27. Photo by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says a wind-driven fire has grown to 850 acres as of Sunday, March 27 near Sasabe in Pima County, close to the Mexico border.

The fire, dubbed the Presumido Fire, was discovered the night before and was 150 acres by morning time and by the afternoon, it grew to nearly a thousand acres. It then spread to the Tohono O’odham Nation, the department said.

"Additional resources have been requested including a Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) to help slow progression onto the nation. The fire has been very active all day & remains visible to multiple communities," the department said in a social media post on March 27.

The fire was determined by officials to be human-caused.

No further information is available and this story will be updated once more information develops.

