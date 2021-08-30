Squirrel stashes nuts in Minnesota officer's squad

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 2:45 PM MST, La Paz County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:24 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 9:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:45 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains

Squirrel stashes nuts in Minnesota officer's squad

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 9
squirrel stashes nuts in squad article

A squirrel stashed many nuts in a Pine county Sheriff's Office squad car.

(FOX 9) - An officer made a surprising discovery in his squad Monday after a squirrel jumped from underneath his computer and onto the dash.

According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the officer was driving down the road when the squirrel popped out from underneath the computer and jumped onto the dash before running along the driver's side window. He then went somewhere behind the officer.

When the officer pulled over and looked for the squirrel, he couldn't find it. Then, he discovered the squirrel's very large stash of nuts in the back of the squad.

It is common for squirrels to store food in areas like cars as they are preparing for winter.