St. Petersburg welcomes protesters, will arrest those breaking the law, police chief says

On Saturday a group of approximately 300 people protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer marched from St. Petersburg City Hall to the police station.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said that for the most part, the protest was peaceful. However, he said that as day turned to night there were about 10-15 people who became disorderly.

Holloway said, “If you are protesting peacefully we welcome that. We want that. If you violate the law or break the law, damage city property, do anything to any of our citizens or police officers you are going to jail.”

Holloway said that one protester was arrested Saturday night after jumping on top of a car. Another person who attacked one of the protesters was also taken into custody, Holloway said.

Holloway said that he as well as other law enforcement officers heard the message of the protesters and do not agree with what happened to Mr. Floyd and they heard the protester's message loud and clear.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman joined Holloway at Sunday’s press conference and said he was proud of the St. Petersburg community Saturday night. He said the St. Petersburg community looks out for each other and that last night was progress for the city.

Kriseman did have a message for the protesters that did turn violent, saying, “When your protesting turns to violence, you drown out your message. The message you are trying to impart to the community gets lost in the violence.”