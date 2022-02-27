'Stand With Ukraine': Rally, march to be held at Ukrainian Cultural Center in midtown Phoenix

A rally and march is being held at the Ukrainian American Cultural Center in Phoenix to show support for Ukraine as the country continues to resist the Russian invasion.

According to organizers, the Sunday march is meant to show unity and support for the country's sovereignty and right to their freedom while also demanding an end to the war, along with ending the occupation of Crimea and the imprisonment of Ukrainian citizens.

Participants can make their own signs, but are encouraged to bring their own. Ukrainian and American flags are encouraged, along with blue and yellow colors.

The march begins on the corner of 7th And Camelback at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, and is expected to last an hour.

Places to donate:

Ukrainian Women's League of America : Checks can be made payable to UNWLA. (Memo: Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine)

Paypal: @UNWLAPhoenix

Ukrainian Orthodox Church St. Mary's Protectress : Checks can be made payable to UOCSMP. (Memo: #Ukraine)

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=9YFENQKJ4M952

