'Really, really scary': Video shows armed burglary suspects enter Phoenix backyard

Terrifying moments were caught on security camera after several people armed with guns reportedly burglarized a Phoenix home on Thursday night.

The crime happened on Feb. 24 at a residence near 46th Avenue and Thomas.

Two camera angles showed several people holding guns and entering a fenced backyard. Using the cameras, the robbers reportedly urged the homeowners to come outside.

That's when a person in the home, who did not want to be identified, told her family to hide upstairs.

"They came in through the yard, and through the camera they are telling us to come out," she said. "I couldn't really hear what they were saying because we were in the upstairs bathroom."

She says the accused burglars shut off the power during the ordeal.

"We did not have power at all," she said. "It was just really, really scary."

Several items were stolen, including items from a memorial shrine. No injuries were reported.

So far, police say no arrests have been made.

