State Route 51 reopens at Bell Road in Phoenix following crash

The southbound lanes of State Route 51 at Bell Road have reopened after being closed for an overnight crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The freeway had been closed since 12:30 AM on Feb. 28 and reopened seven hours later.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured.

