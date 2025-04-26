Expand / Collapse search
State Route 87 reopens after closure in both directions near Payson for Slate Fire

Published  April 26, 2025 4:37pm MST
Wildfires
Slate Fire causes road closure in Payson

State Route 87 was closed for the Slate Fire burning just south of Payson. The roadway has since reopened.

The Brief

    • State Route 87 has reopened after the Slate Fire south of Payson caused a closure in both directions.
    • The Slate Fire has burned about five acres and a helicopter was called to help battle the flames.

PAYSON, Ariz. - State Route 87 has reopened after a closure in both directions due to the Slate Fire, burning about five acres south of Payson.

The roadway was closed in both directions, starting northbound at Bush Highway and southbound at State Route 188.

What they're saying:

Officials with the Tonto National Forest believe the fire was started by a flat tire.

A helicopter, five engine crews and a water tender were sent to fight the flames.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Tonto National Forest.

