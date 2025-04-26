State Route 87 reopens after closure in both directions near Payson for Slate Fire
PAYSON, Ariz. - State Route 87 has reopened after a closure in both directions due to the Slate Fire, burning about five acres south of Payson.
The roadway was closed in both directions, starting northbound at Bush Highway and southbound at State Route 188.
What they're saying:
Officials with the Tonto National Forest believe the fire was started by a flat tire.
A helicopter, five engine crews and a water tender were sent to fight the flames.