Steamboat Fire: Evacuations ordered for two Gila County communities as wildfire grows

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The Brief Two Gila County communities are under immediate evacuation orders on Friday night due to the growing Steamboat Fire. The Gila County Sheriff's Office and Office of Emergency Management warned that the wildfire poses imminent and life-threatening danger. The Steamboat Fire has burned 400 acres near Dripping Springs Road and remains 0% contained.



Two Gila County communities have been told to evacuate due to the growing Steamboat Fire on Friday night.

What we know:

Linx Ranch and Victory communities were told to leave their homes by the Gila County Sheriff's Office and the county's Office of Emergency Management due to "imminent" and "life-threatening" danger on June 26.

"Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further. Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas. In the event of an emergency, please call 911," authorities said.

The communities of Dripping Springs and Troy Ranch are under SET evacuation alerts, meaning they should be prepared to leave if necessary.

Wildfire Information:

The fire is 400 acres and is 0% contained. It's burning near Dripping Springs Road, which is close to the old Troy mining town.

There are currently red flag warnings in place all across the state due to windy, dry and hot weather.

What we don't know:

We don't know the cause of the fire, or when the orders will be lifted.

What you can do:

The Gila County Public Health & Community Services Facebook page is posting updates on the evacuations – click here to view the posts.

Map of the area where the fire is burning