Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one, leads American Century celebrity golf tournament

Published 
Sports
Associated Press
GettyImages-1534438998.jpg article

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 15: Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors hits his tee on the 17th hole on Day Two of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 15, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazqu

Expand

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) - Stephen Curry, from way downtown!

The Golden State Warriors star made a hole-in-one Saturday in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament.

Fans roared as Curry hit the shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.

"That was wild," Curry said. "It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you’re painting the flag, and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in. I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out."

The eight-point ace helped Curry maintain the lead in the modified Stableford event, three points ahead of Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former tennis player Mardy Fish. Players also receive a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and are deducted two points for double bogey or worse.

Curry had 50 points after his 23-point round. Fish, the 2020 winner, had a 29-point day. Pavelski scored 24 points.

Curry had his second career hole-in-one and the fifth in tournament history.

GettyImages-1534415922.jpg

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 15: Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors smiles during the press conference following Day Two of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 15, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by

Expand

"You see it land, and it just disappears," Pavelski said. "It was pretty cool. We were trying to get to Steph. He just kind of spins out of it and takes off. He’s got some good speed on him."

SEE ALSO: Sabrina Ionescu shatters Steph Curry's 3-point contest record

Three-time winner Mark Mulder and 63-year-old actor Jack Wagner, a two-time winner, were tied for fourth with 38 points.

Former LPGA Tour great Annika Sorenstam was tied for eighth with 34 points.

Defending champion Tony Romo, also the 2018 and 2019 champion, was tied for 12th with 32 points. Aaron Rodgers also had 32, while Pat Mahomes was 57th with a point. Charles Barkley was 81st in the 93-player field at minus-23.