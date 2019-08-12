Stolen trailer full of gear belonging to youth hockey team found

Chandler Police asked for help locating a stolen trailer filled with equipment belonging to a Valley youth hockey team, and now they have good news.

"Yesterday the teams that were coming in for their practices quickly were told their gear was not here," said Kristy Aguirre, Executive Director of Coyotes Amateur Hockey Association.

Police say the trailer was stolen from the Ice Den Sunday morning. It was filled with the Arizona Bobcats Youth Hockey squad's gear.

Good news tonight!

"I woke up and I was watching the news and as I was heading to work around 7 o'clock, I noticed there was a trailer out here," said Mary Hinton, who found the trailer.

The trailer has been found, all thanks to someone who noticed the license plate and happened to be looking at fox10phoenix.com.

"It matched the license plate I had on the news channel 10 website and that's when I called the Chandler Police Department," said Hinton.

Before the trailer was found, the Arizona Coyotes came to the team's rescue when they heard about the incident.

The Coyotes tweeted Monday:

New equipment is on the way. Our team led by captain @OEL23 and @LawCrouse and the Coyotes organization, led by @ahronCo21, will be donating $10,000 each ($20k total) to the Arizona Bobcats Hockey Team to replace their stolen hockey equipment. #OurPack — Arizona Coyotes, Twitter

It hasn't been confirmed if all of the gear is in the trailer, but we know it has been found.

Now the search is on for who stole the trailer.

Surveillance video shows a silver Toyota Sequoia SUV with temporary tags back up to the trailer around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. A man gets out and connects the vehicle and then drives away with the gear.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts, and a black hat.

The team was disappointed when they showed up for the first practice of the season with no gear to be found.

"This is like Christmas, it's their first practice, it's their first taste of the travel for some of them, it's exciting to get their new gear and to jump on the ice with their new teammates and start a new season," said Aguirre.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Chandler Police.

