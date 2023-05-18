Stormy weather in Phoenix; 'suspicious' fire destroys restaurant: Here are tonight's top stories

From a new round of stormy weather hitting the Phoenix area, to the story of a man who survived a scary medical episode thanks to some quick thinking of others, here are the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

1. New round of stormy weather moves into Phoenix

It's not the monsoon, but for some, it did feel like one.

During the evening hours, a new round of stormy weather moved into the Phoenix area, bringing rain, gusty winds, and even blowing dust to parts of the Valley.

Severe weather conditions also left some APS and SRP customers in parts of the Valley without power.

2. Man thankful after strangers jumped in to save his life

Thanks to some quick thinking by others, an Arizona man has a new lease on life.

The man's brush with death happened on May 13, as he was playing Pickleball.

"I wasn’t particularly tired from playing, but I started having chest pains, almost like I had run too much. It was burning," Tracie Markie recounted.

Markie later discovered he was having a heart attack.

3. Far West Valley restaurant fire deemed ‘suspicious'

A fire that destroyed a popular restaurant in Tonopah has been deemed suspicious by authorities.

The fire that burned down Tin Top Bar and Grill happened on May 17, and the fire destroyed the building.

On May 18, what's left of the building caught fire once again.

4. A new start in life for some wanted for minor crimes

A one-day operation in the West Valley gave some with outstanding warrants a chance to start a new life.

The ‘Misdemeanor Roundup,’ according to Glendale Police officials, allowed those wanted for low-level offenses to have their warrants dismissed.

Some hope the operation could help police build community trust, and perhaps alleviate the homeless crisis.

5. New Titanic 3D scans 'rewrite everything we know' about sinking

(Atlantic/Magellan)

Over a century after the famed ocean liner sank, science is giving people a better glimpse of Titanic's final resting place.

Research scientists have digitally mapped the shipwreck in a groundbreaking underwater 3D capture project.

"What it's showing you now is the true state of the wreck," Parks Stephenson told the BBC.

6. Most affordable beach towns of 2023 revealed

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

With summer just about here, people are looking for their next getaway, but also looking at places they can afford without breaking the bank.

Now, a list of the most affordable beach towns in the U.S. may help some decide where they will spend a part of their summers at.

Some of the choices are surprising — while some locations left off the list are surprising as well, according to an official with Realtor.com, which released the list.

