Students, staff members at Phoenix middle school told to quarantine

Officials with a school district in Phoenix say some of their staff members and students will have to quarantine for at least 14 days due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, officials with the Madison School District say the 14-day quarantine period for students and staff members at Madison No. 1 Middle School will start on Oct. 26.

"The planned return date for students and staff is Monday, November 9 unless the Maricopa County Department of Public Health recommends extending the quarantine period up to 28 days," read a portion of the statement.

School district officials say a fourth positive case of COVID-19 on campus prompted the quarantine, and all students will continue to learn at home, via online means.

