Study: Sedona ranked as most 'Zen' city in the country, Prescott ranked No. 9

The Brief Sedona was ranked as the most Zen city in America based on a new study from the website Mission Connection. Sedona was described as "a wellness hub" for its red rocks that many consider to hold a "powerful spiritual energy."



A total of 150 cities were ranked by the site, mostly according to Google review scores of wellness businesses in each city.

Mission Connection had some high praise for Sedona, known for its red rock formations, as it beat Ojai, California; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Laguna Beach, California and Kihei, Hawaii as the four cities behind Sedona in the top five.

"Sedona is famed for its red rock landscapes, considered by many to hold powerful spiritual energy. The city is a wellness hub, attracting visitors from around the world seeking tranquility and inner peace. Sedona’s renowned vortex sites are said to amplify meditation and healing practices, drawing spiritual seekers, healers, and wellness enthusiasts. With an abundance of yoga studios, luxurious spas, and holistic healing centers, Sedona offers a sanctuary for those looking to rejuvenate their mind, body, and spirit. From sunrise meditation hikes to energy healing sessions, Sedona provides countless opportunities to connect with nature and oneself." - Mission Connection

It was not the only Arizona city to crack the list.

Prescott was also ranked in the top 10 coming in at No. 9. Flagstaff and Tubac ranked in the top 20 at No. 11 and 16, respectively. Bisbee (42) and Carefree (76) also ranked in the top 100.