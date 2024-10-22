Study: Sedona ranked as most 'Zen' city in the country, Prescott ranked No. 9

SEDONA, Ariz. - Sedona was ranked as the most "Zen" city in America based on a new study by the website Mission Connection.
A total of 150 cities were ranked by the site, mostly according to Google review scores of wellness businesses in each city.
Mission Connection had some high praise for Sedona, known for its red rock formations, as it beat Ojai, California; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Laguna Beach, California and Kihei, Hawaii as the four cities behind Sedona in the top five.
It was not the only Arizona city to crack the list.
Prescott was also ranked in the top 10 coming in at No. 9. Flagstaff and Tubac ranked in the top 20 at No. 11 and 16, respectively. Bisbee (42) and Carefree (76) also ranked in the top 100.