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Surprise tire slashing caught on camera delays resident's cross-country move

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 24, 2026 7:53 PM MST
Published June 24, 2026 7:53 PM MST
Tire slashing caught on camera outside Surprise home
Tire slashing caught on camera outside Surprise home

Tire slashing caught on camera outside Surprise home

Surprise police are investigating after a resident's car tire was slashed late Tuesday night. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean learns more about the incident, all captured on a neighborhood security camera.

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway in Surprise after two people were caught on camera slashing a tire on a resident's car.
    • Surprise police said they have received no other reports of tire slashings in the area, indicating this is likely an isolated incident.
    • The victim, Wyatt Osborne, faces an unwanted repair bill that has delayed his upcoming vehicle move to Colorado.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway in Surprise after two people were caught on camera slashing a tire on a resident's car. 

Local perspective:

The tire slashing was caught on camera in a Surprise neighborhood. The incident has one family with an unwanted repair bill and an uneasy feeling about the potential for crime right outside their front door.

"I was quite frustrated," Wyatt Osborne said. "They walk past and when they get to about there, they’re like 'Hey you wanna slash someone’s tire?' You can hear them saying it … and they come back and one of them comes back, stabs the tire with something and you can hear it pop on the video," Osborne said.

What we know:

Osborne says the incident happened on June 23 at night, as he was about to fall asleep. His dad pulled up the footage on their Nest camera, and the family filed a police report. Meanwhile, Osborne is now out hundreds of dollars and is delayed in his upcoming move out of state.

"I am supposed to be moving to Colorado, and I am supposed to be driving. I can’t drive through the mountains with a spare now ‘cuz my spare is on the car now," Osborne said.

Why you should care:

Osborne also wants to alert other residents in the area who park their cars in the street or have visitors who do.

"It does kind of set off a couple of alarms, like, oh I guess I should start parking in the garage, you know, but I don’t feel like my personal safety is at risk or anything like that, but definitely a crappy thing to do," Osborne said.

What we don't know:

Police say they do not have any other calls regarding any tire slashing in the area, so this is likely an isolated incident.

What's next:

 Surprise police said this is an open investigation, and they ask anyone who may have information to report it to the police department.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Wyatt Osborne and the Surprise Police Department.

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