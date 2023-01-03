Expand / Collapse search

Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. No officers were hurt. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

PHOENIX - A suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 3 in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road.

No officers were hurt.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

