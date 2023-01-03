Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - A suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 3 in south Phoenix.
Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road.
No officers were hurt.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
A suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 3 in south Phoenix.
More Arizona news:
- Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger
- Drunk driver in deadly Surprise crash had almost 3 times the legal limit for alcohol, police say
- Husband and wife booked into jail for Mesa man's murder, police say