Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix

A suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 3 in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road.

No officers were hurt.

No further details have been released.

