Drunk driver in deadly Surprise crash had almost 3 times the legal limit for alcohol, police say

By May Phan
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Chalsey Brown article

Chalsey Brown

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A woman's blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit when she caused a deadly crash in Surprise on New Year's Day, police said.

The investigation began after Surprise police responded to a three-vehicle collision near Bell Road and Parkview Place on Jan. 1, just before 2 a.m.

Chalsey Brown, 29, reportedly rear-ended a car while driving westbound down Bell Road. The impact sent the car into a median, where it eventually hit a palm tree.

The driver, 57-year-old Daniel Duran, died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say Brown did not stop and kept driving down Bell Road until she sideswiped another car and crashed into a tree in the median. The other car had minor damage.

A DUI investigation revealed that Brown was impaired at almost three times the legal limit. Excessive speed was also a factor, according to police.

Brown faces a number of charges, including manslaughter, endangerment and DUI.

