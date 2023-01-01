Expand / Collapse search
Woman dies after being hit by car at Phoenix intersection

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A woman died after being struck by a car in Phoenix on New Year's Eve, police said.

The collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue on Dec. 31.

The driver was reportedly heading north down 24th Street when he hit the woman, who had been crossing the street on a marked crosswalk.

"The driver reported he had a green light prior to the collision and that the victim was crossing against the light," police said.

Police say the driver did not show signs of impairment, and no arrest was made.

No names were released.

