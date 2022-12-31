Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say

article

A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said.

At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.

"Detectives arrested Bobby Montano on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. He was later booked into Maricopa County Jail," said Sgt. Brian Bower.

Details about the victim's alleged kidnapping haven't been released.