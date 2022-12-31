Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

37-year-old Bobby Montano

PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said.

At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.

"Detectives arrested Bobby Montano on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. He was later booked into Maricopa County Jail," said Sgt. Brian Bower.

Details about the victim's alleged kidnapping haven't been released.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.