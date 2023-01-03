Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road on Jan. 3.

Phoenix Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

The victim was inside her car when she was shot in the hip by the suspect. The victim is expected to be OK.

A witness at the scene told FOX 10 they heard gunshots and saw the woman running away. The witness also said they heard the suspect yelling at the victim.

The suspect has not been identified and remains on the loose.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road on Jan. 3. (Rick Davis)

