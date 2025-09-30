Suspect identified in 2010 Phoenix cold case

The Brief A 35-year-old man has been arrested for the 2010 homicide of 69-year-old Walter Zimmer at a Phoenix bus stop. The suspect was identified after his DNA matched a profile developed from physical evidence collected at the scene 15 years ago.



A DNA match helped identify a suspect in a 15-year old homicide case involving a man found dead at a bus stop.

The backstory:

On the morning of Sept. 5, 2010, 69-year-old Walter Zimmer was found dead at a bus stop near 51st Avenue and West Thomas Road in Phoenix. He was found with "obvious signs of injury," according to the police department.

While physical evidence was collected, detectives were unable to locate witnesses or video surveillance during the initial investigation.

From that evidence, an unidentified male's DNA profile was developed.

What we know:

Cold case detective received a Combined DNA Index System hit matching the profile to a suspect, identified as 35-year-old Edgar Mendoza.

On Sept. 29, 2025, Mendoza was found and taken to Phoenix Police headquarters for questioning, where he confessed to the homicide during an interview.

The case was resolved by investigators with the Homicide Unit, Cold Case Squad and the Phoenix Police Crime Lab.