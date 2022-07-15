Suspect shot man near north Phoenix park, stole his bike, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot a man before stealing his bike near Cave Creek Park on Thursday.
Officers arrived at the scene near 25th Avenue and Sweetwater on the afternoon of July 14 and found the victim lying on the ground.
The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized in stable condition.
However, his bike was stolen, and the suspect fled before police arrived.
No suspect information was released.