Suspect sought after man shot in Glendale

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot early Thursday morning in Glendale.

According to police, the shooting happened on Feb. 24 near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers are still on scene investigating the scene and looking for and [sic] suspect(s) that may have been involved," Sgt. Randy Stewart said.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

