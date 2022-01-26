Suspected DUI driver accused of driving 145 mph before causing deadly Phoenix crash

A driver was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence after causing a crash on Grand Avenue that left one man dead, and two women injured, according to Phoenix Police.

The crash happened near 37th and Grand Avenues after a sedan going at "an extremely high rate of speed" slammed into an SUV, officials said. One of the vehicles, an SRP van, rolled over in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 63-year-old Dion Kelly, died from his injuries. Both vehicles were carrying female passengers who were hurt, but are expected to survive.

In a statement, officials with SRP say they are aware of a "serious automobile accident involving two employees based out of our West Valley Services Center," but could not provide any information as to the condition of their employees.

"Certainly, our thoughts are with the employees’ families, co-workers and friends during this time," read a portion of the statement.

According to court documents, Richard Anderson, the 23-year-old driver of the sedan, was clocked on radar going 145 mph by officers who were in the area conducting traffic enforcement.

"Richard admitted to smoking the vape pen containing the THC 3 to 4 hours prior to the collision," police said in the court documents. "Richard said he drives over 100 miles per hour occasionally when in traffic on the freeways within the Valley.

Anderson allegedly told police he was having mechanical issues with his car and had work done on it the day before. He said he was speeding "to check the mechanical work he had completed on the BMW."

Police said they found a vape pen containing a green liquid in Anderson's pocket. Officer's asked Anderson what was in the vape pen, and he said it was THC. A subsequent urine test on Anderson came back with a positive result.

Anderson was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder and endangerment.

Richard Anderson

