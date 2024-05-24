T-Mobile raising prices on some older plans – here's what to know

article

T-Mobile customers could soon see an increase in their monthly bill.

On its website , T-Mobile noted that "for the first time in nearly a decade, in response to rising costs and inflation, we’re making small adjustments to some of our oldest rate plan prices."

Voice lines will increase by $5.00 per line per month, and plans for connected devices – such as cellular-connected watches or tablets – will go up by $2 per line per month, according to the carrier.

However, the specific plans being impacted were not listed. T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The support page notes that the T-Mobile rate increase will go into effect on June 5, 2024.

A recent memo sent to employees that was obtained by CNET said the rate hike will start on customers’ June or July bills. The memo was sent by Jon Freier, president of T-Mobile's consumer group, and also didn’t list which plans are being adjusted, the outlet reported.

However, Freier noted in the memo how those on T-Mobile’s latest Go5G plans will not see their prices increase, as well as the "millions of customers" who are covered by T-Mobile's Price Lock guarantee.

Earlier this year, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, and AT&T all implemented price increases for customers on certain plans.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.