Take a bite out of Miller High Life's 'Dive bar' ice cream

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4:11PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
divebars article

Credit: Christine Siracusa

If you can't go to a dive bar, Miller High Life wants you to at least take a bite out of one. 

The brewery and beer company unveiled its new "Dive Bar" ice cream. 

The dessert contained hints of tobacco smoke flavor, dark chocolate, and caramel. 

And true to form, it also contains 5% alcohol and a "sprinkle" of carbonated candy to give the frizziness of a freshly poured beer. 

Customers can get a "six-pack" of the treat at Tipsy Scoop and Goldbelly.com. You have to be at least 21 years old to buy one.  

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 