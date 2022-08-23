Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift course to be offered at University of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin students will have the opportunity to take a course studying Taylor Swift’s written lyrics.

The brand-new course for Fall 2022, "Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook," will be taught by Dr. Elizabeth Scala. 

According to a post from the UT Department of English, the course will provide an "introduction to literary studies and research methods that use the songwriting of Taylor Swift as the basis for teaching a wide range of skills."

Harry Styles class being offered at Texas State University

The class is called 'Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the internet and European pop culture' and will be offered to students next spring.

Just up the road at Texas State University, students will soon have a chance to take a course on Harry Styles in Spring 2023.