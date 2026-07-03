Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are married; murder case in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

article
From a disturbing murder case in Phoenix involving a disabled man, to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tying the knot in NYC, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Authorities say 2 people were arrested after a disabled man was tied to a wheelchair and left to die
Featured
Two men are charged with murder after allegedly leaving a disabled man bound to his wheelchair in 105-degree heat by a south Phoenix canal.
2. Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are married
Featured
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot. Here's what we know about the ceremony, the star-studded celebration and their "love story."
3. Emilie Kiser says she's pregnant
Featured
Emilie Kiser, an Arizona-based social media influencer, announced she is pregnant with her third child more than a year after her toddler, Trigg, died in a drowning accident.
4. Tempe's 4th of July celebration saved
Featured
The race to save Tempe’s Fourth of July started with a single, urgent phone call.
5. Arizona AG investigates Sun State Pools
Featured
Attorney General Kris Mayes is investigating Sun State Pools following more than 30 regulatory complaints. Homeowners and vendors report being owed hundreds of thousands of dollars.