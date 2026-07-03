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Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are married; murder case in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 3, 2026 6:11 PM MST
Published July 3, 2026 6:11 PM MST
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From a disturbing murder case in Phoenix involving a disabled man, to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tying the knot in NYC, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Authorities say 2 people were arrested after a disabled man was tied to a wheelchair and left to die

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2 arrested after disabled man tied to wheelchair, left to die in 105-degree heat by Phoenix canal
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2 arrested after disabled man tied to wheelchair, left to die in 105-degree heat by Phoenix canal

Two men are charged with murder after allegedly leaving a disabled man bound to his wheelchair in 105-degree heat by a south Phoenix canal.

2. Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are married

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New era: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married, publicist says
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New era: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married, publicist says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot. Here's what we know about the ceremony, the star-studded celebration and their "love story."

3. Emilie Kiser says she's pregnant

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Emilie Kiser announces pregnancy after her son's tragic Chandler pool drowning
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Emilie Kiser announces pregnancy after her son's tragic Chandler pool drowning

Emilie Kiser, an Arizona-based social media influencer, announced she is pregnant with her third child more than a year after her toddler, Trigg, died in a drowning accident.

4. Tempe's 4th of July celebration saved

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Tempe Fourth of July celebration saved by retired organizer after production company backs out
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Tempe Fourth of July celebration saved by retired organizer after production company backs out

The race to save Tempe’s Fourth of July started with a single, urgent phone call.

5. Arizona AG investigates Sun State Pools

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Arizona Attorney General investigates Sun State Pools as complaints mount
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Arizona Attorney General investigates Sun State Pools as complaints mount

Attorney General Kris Mayes is investigating Sun State Pools following more than 30 regulatory complaints. Homeowners and vendors report being owed hundreds of thousands of dollars.

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