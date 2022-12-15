Teen killed, woman seriously hurt in north Phoenix apartment shooting

A shooting at an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane left a teenager dead and a woman injured, police said.

Phoenix officers were called to the apartment on a welfare check just after 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 and discovered the body of a teenage boy with a gunshot wound.

Police also found a woman who had been shot. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting, and the investigation in ongoing.

