Teen, man seriously injured in head on crash at 7th Street and Deer Valley Road

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A head-on crash sent a teenager and man to the hospital on Sunday, March 14, says the Phoenix Fire Department.

The crash happened near 7th Street and Deer Valley Road around 3:30 p.m. Fire crews say reports came in that two cars had "violently" collided.

A 16-year-old boy and 25-year-old man were extricated from their cars as they were reportedly trapped inside. The teen is in serious condition and the man is in extremely critical condition.

There isn't any information about what may have caused the crash.