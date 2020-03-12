Tempe cancels city-sponsored gatherings, public meetings through April due to coronavirus pandemic

article

Officials with the City of Tempe announce the cancellation of public special events and most public meetings through the end of April, as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

City officials announced their decision Thursday night via an e-mail.

"Impacted events include city-sponsored gatherings such as Geeks Night Out, Human Services Day, Tour de Tempe and the State of the Neighborhoods & Awards," read the e-mail. "They also include events by external organizers, such as the Aloha Festival, Tempe Festival of the Arts and more. Events of any size are impacted."

Officials say some of the events may be rescheduled, and some may not be.

In addition, public meetings on a variety of city issues, programs and projects are also impacted, and will not occur through April.

City officials say a comprehensive list of affected events and meetings will be made available Friday afternoon.

Tempe is not the only Valley-area city to cancel public events. Officials in the City of Goodyear also announced the cancellation of a number of public events, including all city recreation programs through the end of April.

Advertisement

Coronavirus Latest

FOX News Now's Coverage of the COVID-19 Coronavirus

(Click here if you can't see the livestream)

CoronavirusNOW: FOX's national news hub for COVID-19 information - https://www.coronavirusnow.com/

More Coronavirus Resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.