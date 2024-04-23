Tesla to lay off nearly 2,700 employees at Gigafactory Texas: notice

Tesla will be laying off nearly 2,700 employees at its Gigafactory Texas, according to Reuters.

The information comes from a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

2,688 employees will be laid off starting June 14.

The notice on Monday was issued under the WARN Act, a U.S. labor law that requires companies with 100 or more employees to notify 60 days ahead of planned closings or mass layoffs.

The notice comes after employees reported being notified of the layoffs via overnight emails and a top Tesla executive announced his resignation on X, formerly Twitter.

Employees who spoke with FOX 7 Austin said they were sent an email notifying them about the layoffs around 3 a.m. April 15 and some even showed up to work that morning only to discover their badges no longer worked.

Employees were told in the email that their last working day was Sunday, April 14, but that their official employment termination would occur as early as June 14.

Tesla also recently recalled nearly 3,900 Cybertrucks built between Nov. 13, 2023, and April 4 due to an issue with the truck's accelerator.

Investigators determined workers were using soap to help slip a foot pad onto the vehicle's accelerator arm, which can cause the pad to slip off when pressed and the pedal to get stuck in the interior trim.

NHTSA was told as of April 17, Cybertrucks in production were equipped with a new accelerator pedal component.

Just before the recall came out, laid-off Tesla employees were notified their severance packages had to be adjusted. Some payments were too low, according to an email sent out by Elon Musk.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.