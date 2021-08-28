Tesla on auto-pilot crashes into FHP patrol car

A Tesla in auto-pilot mode slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol officer on I-4 just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say a Mercedes was broken down near Colonial Drive when a trooper stopped to help. The Tesla failed to slow down or change lanes and hit both the patrol car and the Mercedes.

Thankfully the trooper was able to get out of the way just in the nick of time. The owner of the Tesla was not hurt.

FOX 35 News is working to find out what kind of charges the driver could be facing with the car on auto-pilot.

