Thanksgiving casserole preferences vary state-by-state

Americans sure like their casseroles on Thanksgiving.

The slow-cooked dish has been a top searched term on Google in the last month, according to search data collected by Google Trends .

While many people can’t wait to see casseroles on their Thanksgiving tables alongside that prized turkey, it turns out there’s not just one casserole that’s dominating online searches. From potato casseroles to hearty greens, corn and stuffing – Americans are looking up a variety of casserole recipes.

Of course, these casserole-focused search queries vary person-to-person, but researchers at Google Trends have been able to pinpoint "uniquely searched" casseroles on a state-by-state basis.

"We define uniquely searched, as a term that is over-represented in a region compared to the country," a spokesperson for Google Trends told Fox News. "For example, if avocados were uniquely searched in California, that means that California searched [for] it more than the U.S. as a whole."

Americans in the Southeast seem to like their Thanksgiving casseroles with squash while the Midwest and Northeast seem to be split on broccoli, corn and potatoes. The South Central and Western parts of the U.S. appear to have a hankering for green bean and broccoli casseroles.

Do you want to know if your favorite casserole made the list? Here are the casserole terms Americans entered into Google search engines from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16 – a full week before Thanksgiving festivities began.

U.S. states that favor potato casseroles

Alaska: Mashed potato cream cheese

Arizona: Cheesy potato

Arkansas: Sweet potato

Delaware: Sweet potato

Indiana: Hashbrown

Minnesota: Sweet potato

Mississippi: Hashbrown

North Dakota: Canned sweet potato

Rhode Island: Sweet potato

Vermont: Sweet potato

Wisconsin: Cheesy hashbrowns

U.S. states that favor green casseroles

Alabama: Broccoli

Colorado: Gluten-free green bean

Hawaii: Green bean

Idaho: Green bean

Kentucky: Broccoli

Massachusetts: Broccoli

Nevada: Loaded green beans

New Jersey: Broccoli

New Mexico: Broccoli cheese

New York: Broccoli

Oklahoma: Broccoli rice

Oregon: Dairy-free green bean

Tennessee: Broccoli

Texas: Broccoli rice

Utah: Green bean

Wyoming: Green bean

U.S. states that favor corn casseroles

California: Mexican corn

Illinois: Corn

Iowa: Corn

Louisiana: Corn

Michigan: Creamy corn

New Hampshire: Gluten-free corn

Ohio: Baked corn

West Virginia: Corn

U.S. States that favor alternative veggie casseroles

Florida: Butternut squash

Georgia: Squash

Montana: Vegetable

Kansas: Vegetable

South Carolina: Squash

South Dakota: Vegetable

U.S. States that favor ‘other’ casseroles

Connecticut: Breakfast

Maine: Turkey stuffing

Maryland: Leftover

Missouri: Green rice

Nebraska: Mac and cheese

North Carolina: Pineapple

Pennsylvania: Leftover

Virginia: French toast

Washington: Stuffing

