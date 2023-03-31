Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: March 31 - April 2

Need plans this weekend? Check out Carousel Charity Horse Show, Arizona Bike Week, Rainbows Festival and more happening in the Phoenix area for March 31 - April 2.

Chandler

Cinderella Affair 21st Annual Free Prom Dress Boutique

"Making prom affordable by offering new or gently-used formal wear to Arizona high school juniors and seniors absolutely FREE! East Valley Women's League provides a free prom dress giveaway boutique annually.

Dresses, handbags, shoes, and jewelry are collected throughout the year and through a dress drive held in February of each year. Thousands of dresses have been donated since The Cinderella Affair was founded in 2002, and since then, approximately 8,000 dresses have been given away at no cost to Arizona teens."

April 1

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

411 N. McKemy Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85226

https://cinderellaaffair.org/

Glendale

Mecum Auto Auctions

"Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector-car auction company, returns to State Farm Stadium for Mecum Glendale 2023 to take place this March 2 8- April 1 featuring an estimated 2,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs, and more to cross the auction block."

Through April 1

$30

State Farm Stadium

https://www.mecum.com/auctions/glendale-2023/

Bounce the Mall at Tanger Outlets

"This immersive family attraction contains eight different interactive inflatables that are sure to put a bounce in your step. The traveling octet of bounce houses includes an exhilarating 600+ ft. long obstacle course; a bottomless ball pit; a silent disco dome with live DJs, lights, and special effects; Sports Slam, a customized sports arena; tons of selfie stations to capture the bouncy spectacle; and so much more! "

April 1-16

$23+

Tanger Outlets in Phoenix

https://bouncethemall.com/

Bounce The Mall at Philadelphia Mills. (Bounce The Mall)

Mesa

CycloMesa Festival

"CycloMesa Bicycle Festival returns! Bring your bike and join us for this FREE event designed to inspire cycling for all ages."

Includes a BMX stunt show, a kids zone, live entertainment and more.

April 2

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Free

The Plaza at Mesa City Center

https://downtownmesa.com/do/cyclomesa

Phoenix

Central Arizona Cactus and Succulent Society Show & Sale 2023

"Central Arizona Cactus and Succulent Society is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Annual Show and Sale at Desert Botanical Garden. Don’t miss seeing beautifully grown, amazingly spectacular and just plain weird cactus and succulent plants grown by Society members.

Hundreds of plants will be on display, as well as award winners and educational exhibits. The sale will feature many vendors selling plants, handmade pottery and more. The Show and Sale is free with Garden admission."

March 31-April 2

$29.95 adults / $16.95 youth

Desert Botanical Garden

https://dbg.org/events/central-arizona-cactus-and-succulent-society-show-sale-2023/2023-03-31/

Rainbows Festival

"Arizona’s largest annual LGBTQ+ community street fair – free, family-friendly, pet-friendly and open to the public, offering three-and-a-half acres of outdoor fun for the whole family, with two stages of live entertainment and more than 150 booths featuring local businesses, organizations and more than a dozen food vendors."

April 1 - 2

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Free

Heritage Square Park

https://phoenixpride.org/events/rainbows-festival/

ReThinc Rescue Rinse

"ReThinc Advertising and Public Relations is hosting its 11th annual Rescue Rinse on April 1st - a charity dog wash that benefits a local, no-kill animal shelter. Valley residents are invited to bring their pups by for a wash and towel dry for a donation of their choice.

The event also includes a silent auction where 100% of the proceeds raised by donations from organizations such as the Arizona Cardinals, The Phoenix Symphony, Kendra Scott, and many more will benefit the event's partner - Almost There: A Mom and Pups Rescue."

April 1

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free, but $20 donation recommended

ReThinc Advertising, 4714 N 44th Street, Phoenix

https://rescuerinse.com/event-details/

Rescue Rinse (ReThinc Advertising)

Salvation Army's 6th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza

"The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix (Kroc Center) is inviting Valley families to its 6th Annual Easter ‘Eggs’travaganza."

"We are expecting around 4,000 people in attendance, so it will be an exciting day full of smiles and laughter," said Captain Caroline Rowe, Kroc Center Corps Officer in a statement. "There will be more than 20,000 candy-filled plastic eggs for our Easter egg hunts, along with arts and crafts, games, inflatable bounce houses, an obstacle course, and face painting for the kids – while parents can check out community resource booths and enjoy food trucks, music and dance performances."

April 1

10 a.m. - 1p.m.

Free

The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center

https://krocphoenix.org/kroc-phoenix/eggstravaganza/

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Egg Hunt. (Scott Johnson / Salvation Army)

Tour De Sunnyslope

"The Desert Horizon Police Precinct Bike Squad and the Phoenix Police Foundation, will be part of the annual Tour De Sunnyslope Community Bike Ride and Slope Fest on April 1st at Palma Park located at 12th Street and Dunlap.

The family event will include a police escorted bike ride through Sunnyslope and the 2023 Slope Fest directly after the bike ride. Slope Fest will have food trucks, bounce houses, entertainment, and is a great opportunity to bond with Phoenix Police officers."

April 1

Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., ride begins at 8:30 a.m.

Free

Palma Park

https://www.slopefestaz.org/tour-de-sunnyslope

Scottsdale

52nd Annual Carousel Charity Horse Show and Shopping Market

"We are thrilled to announce the 52nd Annual Carousel Charity Horse Show and Shopping Market will be taking place Thursday March 30 – Sunday April 2, 2023 at the beautiful WestWorld Equestrian facility in Scottsdale, AZ. It is the Southwest’s premier All Breed Horse Show.

Steeped in history and tradition, this event showcases many breeds of horses competing for blue ribbon titles. There is fun, excitement and activities for all. "

Through April 2

Free

WestWorld of Scottsdale

https://www.arizonasaddlebreds.org/carousel-charity.html

Credit: Carousel Charity Horse Show

Arizona Bike Week

"Get ready to be part of an incredible motorcycle rally and music festival at WestWorld of Scottsdale from March 29-April 2!

The RockYard concerts will be epic, featuring Billy Idol, Megadeth, Staind, and Texas Hippie Coalition! The PowerYard will offer non-stop entertainment and excitement, including world-class vendors, bike shows, charity ride raffles, live music, our sexy rally girls, and much more!"

Through April 2

$15 - $155

WestWorld of Scottsdale

https://azbikeweek.com/

Uncorked: Arizona Wine Festival

"Join us for the 4th annual Uncorked: AZ Wine Fest at Salt River Fields on Saturday April 1st. Enjoy over 100 wines and bubblies from across the globe as well as some "outside the bottle" beverages, a DJ, favorite local food trucks and more!"

April 1

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$60-$75

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

https://uncorkedwinefestivals.com/uncorked-arizona-wine-festival/

Tempe

El Puente Festival

El Puente Fest (Cultural Coalition)

"Enjoy an afternoon of the Valley's most talented youth performers at the 11th Annual El Puente Festival. Known for its signature community parade across the bridge, or "el puente" in spanish, this festival brings together artists of all ages to highlight the importance of connecting traditional arts and culture practices from one generation to the next.

High school mariachi music, elementary school ballet folklórico dances, and free arts activities are just a few of the things attendees will enjoy during this event."

April 2

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Free

Tempe Center of the Arts

https://culturalcoalition.com/elpuente/

Tempe Festival of the Arts

"Tempe Festival of the Arts has a 50+ year history in Tempe and takes place in early December and late March each year. It is one of the oldest festivals in the Southwest. The festival has grown to become a Tempe point of pride and a favorite of our residents and visitors. Guests enjoy artists from around the country, local music, a Kids Block and many great food options - all located on the streets of historic Mill Avenue."

March 31 - April 2

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

Mill Avenue between University Drive and 3rd Street

https://tempefestivalofthearts.com/

Tempe Festival of the Arts (Downtown Tempe)





