Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: July 30-31

Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:23 AM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Coconino County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:17 PM MDT until FRI 4:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:52 PM MST until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County

Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: July 30-31

By May Phan
Published 
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From football to immersive art to biking fun, here's a few events happening across the Valley for July 30-31:

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp - Glendale

Watch the Arizona Cardinals practice ahead of the 2022 football season. Cheerleaders and Big Red will be at the Selfie Zone, and stadium concessions will be available to the public.

Children aged 5-12 can hang out in the Kids Interactive Zone to try out their skills in the quarterback toss, 40-yard dash and a mini field goal kick.

Summer Water Days at Grant Park - Downtown Phoenix

It's more than just a backpack drive. It offers something for everyone - help with career development, financial assistance programs, free haircuts and manicures, vaccines, dental exams, and fun activities for the family.

Check out the waterslides, the basketball tournament, free backpacks filled with school supplies, refreshments and more.

Caffe Vita Grand Opening - Central Phoenix

This Seattle-based coffee roaster is opening its first shop in Arizona, and they're giving away free oat milk lattes to celebrate. They're located in the same space that once housed Easley's Fun Shop.

Day Drinker Devil Ride - Tempe

For the second year in a row, bike riders will take on a 10-mile course starting and finishing at Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe. Attendees get raffle tickets to win bicycle gear and gift certificates during the brewery's Day Drinker After Party.

Plus, who can say no to some Happy Hour specials?

Flashlight Nights at Desert Botanical Garden - East Phoenix

Bring a flashlight and experience the Desert Botanical Garden after dark. This event, which happens every Saturday, offers hands-on activities, live dance, musical performances, a farmer's market and more.

Immersive Monet and The Impressionists - Scottsdale

Get immersed in the works of 18 artists that defined the Impressionist movement. If you enjoyed the Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo immersive experiences, this one might be for you, too.

The experience just opened to the public on July 29, and tickets are limited.

Salt River Tubing's Mega Hawaiian Hula

Bring your best Hawaiian tuber outfits for a chance to get free tube rental passes, and visitors get free leis while supplies last.

Sunday Night Movies at The Westin - Tempe

Check out what's showing at the rooftop of The Westin Hotel every Sunday. Popcorn is free, and you don't have to be a hotel guest to attend. All ages welcome.

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.