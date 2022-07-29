Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: July 30-31
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From football to immersive art to biking fun, here's a few events happening across the Valley for July 30-31:
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp - Glendale
Watch the Arizona Cardinals practice ahead of the 2022 football season. Cheerleaders and Big Red will be at the Selfie Zone, and stadium concessions will be available to the public.
Children aged 5-12 can hang out in the Kids Interactive Zone to try out their skills in the quarterback toss, 40-yard dash and a mini field goal kick.
- Date: July 30, but will take place almost daily until Aug. 10
- Time: 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Address: State Farm Stadium - 1 Cardinals Drive
- Cost: Free admission and parking
- https://www.azcardinals.com/events/training-camp/
Summer Water Days at Grant Park - Downtown Phoenix
It's more than just a backpack drive. It offers something for everyone - help with career development, financial assistance programs, free haircuts and manicures, vaccines, dental exams, and fun activities for the family.
Check out the waterslides, the basketball tournament, free backpacks filled with school supplies, refreshments and more.
- Date: July 30
- Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Address: Grant Park - 701 S. 3rd Avenue
- Cost: Free
Caffe Vita Grand Opening - Central Phoenix
This Seattle-based coffee roaster is opening its first shop in Arizona, and they're giving away free oat milk lattes to celebrate. They're located in the same space that once housed Easley's Fun Shop.
- Date: July 30
- Time: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Address: 509 W. McDowell Rd
- https://www.caffevita.com/
Day Drinker Devil Ride - Tempe
For the second year in a row, bike riders will take on a 10-mile course starting and finishing at Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe. Attendees get raffle tickets to win bicycle gear and gift certificates during the brewery's Day Drinker After Party.
Plus, who can say no to some Happy Hour specials?
- Date: July 30
- Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Address: Pedal Haus Brewery - 730 S. Mill Avenue
- Cost: $5 - $15
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-day-drinker-devil-ride-tickets-371805569467
Flashlight Nights at Desert Botanical Garden - East Phoenix
Bring a flashlight and experience the Desert Botanical Garden after dark. This event, which happens every Saturday, offers hands-on activities, live dance, musical performances, a farmer's market and more.
- Date: July 30
- Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Address: Desert Botanical Garden - 1201 N Galvin Pkwy
- Cost: $14.95
- https://dbg.org/events/flashlight-nights-2022-2022-07-23/2022-07-23/
Immersive Monet and The Impressionists - Scottsdale
Get immersed in the works of 18 artists that defined the Impressionist movement. If you enjoyed the Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo immersive experiences, this one might be for you, too.
The experience just opened to the public on July 29, and tickets are limited.
- Date: Daily
- Time: Afternoon and evening - visitors must select available time slots on the website
- Address: Lighthouse Artspace Phoenix - 4301 N Scottsdale Rd
- Cost: $40
- https://www.immersivemonet.com/phoenix/
Salt River Tubing's Mega Hawaiian Hula
Bring your best Hawaiian tuber outfits for a chance to get free tube rental passes, and visitors get free leis while supplies last.
- Date: July 30
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Address: Salt River Tubing Headquarters - 9200 N Bush Hwy
- Cost: $21 for a rental tube
- https://www.saltrivertubing.com/
Sunday Night Movies at The Westin - Tempe
Check out what's showing at the rooftop of The Westin Hotel every Sunday. Popcorn is free, and you don't have to be a hotel guest to attend. All ages welcome.
- Date: July 31
- Time: 7:30 pm.
- Address: Skysill Rooftop Lounge - 11 E 7th St
- Cost: Free
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunday-night-movies-tickets-340218842717
Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.