Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: July 30-31

Need plans this weekend? From football to immersive art to biking fun, here's a few events happening across the Valley for July 30-31:

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp - Glendale

Watch the Arizona Cardinals practice ahead of the 2022 football season. Cheerleaders and Big Red will be at the Selfie Zone, and stadium concessions will be available to the public.

Children aged 5-12 can hang out in the Kids Interactive Zone to try out their skills in the quarterback toss, 40-yard dash and a mini field goal kick.

Summer Water Days at Grant Park - Downtown Phoenix

It's more than just a backpack drive. It offers something for everyone - help with career development, financial assistance programs, free haircuts and manicures, vaccines, dental exams, and fun activities for the family.

Check out the waterslides, the basketball tournament, free backpacks filled with school supplies, refreshments and more.

Date: July 30

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Address: Grant Park - 701 S. 3rd Avenue

Cost: Free

Caffe Vita Grand Opening - Central Phoenix

This Seattle-based coffee roaster is opening its first shop in Arizona, and they're giving away free oat milk lattes to celebrate. They're located in the same space that once housed Easley's Fun Shop.

Day Drinker Devil Ride - Tempe

For the second year in a row, bike riders will take on a 10-mile course starting and finishing at Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe. Attendees get raffle tickets to win bicycle gear and gift certificates during the brewery's Day Drinker After Party.

Plus, who can say no to some Happy Hour specials?

Flashlight Nights at Desert Botanical Garden - East Phoenix

Bring a flashlight and experience the Desert Botanical Garden after dark. This event, which happens every Saturday, offers hands-on activities, live dance, musical performances, a farmer's market and more.

Immersive Monet and The Impressionists - Scottsdale

Get immersed in the works of 18 artists that defined the Impressionist movement. If you enjoyed the Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo immersive experiences, this one might be for you, too.

The experience just opened to the public on July 29, and tickets are limited.

Salt River Tubing's Mega Hawaiian Hula

Bring your best Hawaiian tuber outfits for a chance to get free tube rental passes, and visitors get free leis while supplies last.

Sunday Night Movies at The Westin - Tempe

Check out what's showing at the rooftop of The Westin Hotel every Sunday. Popcorn is free, and you don't have to be a hotel guest to attend. All ages welcome.

