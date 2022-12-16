Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Dec. 16-18

Need plans this weekend? From the circus to the Fiesta Bowl Parade, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Dec. 16-18.

Glendale

Grupo Firme

"Presented by Music VIP Entertainment, the Latin Grammy-award winning septet from Tijiuana, Grupo Firme, is bringing their high energy show to Glendale on Saturday, December 17, 2022."

Dec. 17

7 p.m.

$160+

Desert Diamond Arena

https://www.desertdiamondarena.com/events/detail/grupo-firme

Mesa

Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus

"Whether you’re three years old, or ninety-nine, you’ll find something to love at Zoppé Circus. Experience our Italian hospitality. Step into our tent, and you’re one of the family. A joyful celebration of life, family and circus. A collection of talents from around the globe."

Dec. 16 - Jan 1

$25 / general admission, $45 / VIP

Bell Bank Park

https://zoppe.net/

Phoenix

Fiesta Bowl Parade

"This year marks the 50th edition of the Fiesta Bowl Parade and, in tribute to the incredible legacy built by citizens from the State of Arizona, the theme for the Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is "Legends Made Here."

More than 85 entries and a combination of more than 3,000 men, women, children and animals participate annually in the Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe – which features various brilliantly colored floats, giant balloons, antique cars, equestrian units, charitable groups, local celebrities, marching bands and more."

Dec. 17

10 a.m.

Free

Starts at Central Ave & Montebello Ave

https://www.fiestabowl.org/sports/2019/10/22/fiesta-bowl-parade.aspx

'Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil

"'Twas the Night Before... is an exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil could imagine. This festive show about the wonders of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of families this holiday season."

Dec. 16-24

$53+

Arizona Financial Theatre

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/phoenix/twas-the-night-before/buy-tickets

Scottsdale

Elf Extravaganza

"Festivities include: Free photos which miniaturize you to elf-sized; Glow ornament crafts to make and take with you; An elf balloon twister; Llloyd, the 40-foot elf installation climbing on the Frank Lloyd Wright Spire."

Dec. 17

Free

Scottsdale Promenade

https://scottsdalepromenade.com/elfextravaganza/

Home For The Holidays

"Come celebrate the magic of the season at Taliesin West! Featuring decorations and displays, crafts, holiday music, and refreshments! Home for the Holidays is fun for all ages.

There will be a variety of family-friendly celebrations including a Community Gingerbread House Showcase, building and decorating 3D house ornaments, watching holiday cartoons in the Cabaret Theater and more. "

Dec. 9

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

$25/adults, $15/kids 6-18, Free for kids 5 and under

Taliesin West

https://franklloydwright.org/event/home-for-the-holidays/







