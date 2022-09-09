Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 9-11

Visit the 9/11 memorial events, food festivals, performances and more happening across the Phoenix area for Sept. 9 - 11:

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.

9/11 remembrance events

2022 Salt River 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - Scottsdale

The Salt River Fire Department is hosting their sixth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11.

"Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter, police officer, or EMS by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. As pictured, participants are given an image of a fallen hero to honor as they climb the stairs at Salt River Fields."

9/11 Heroes Run 5K - Mesa

"The 9/11 Heroes Run honors all of the heroes of September 11th, 2001, including everyone who has answered that call to serve. Started as a grassroots effort in 2008 by the family of fallen 1st Lt. Travis Manion (USMC), the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K brings together participants of all ages and levels to run, walk, ruck or volunteer in remembrance and gratitude."

Gilbert 9/11 Memorial

"Join Gilbert Fire and Rescue and the Gilbert Police Department as we remember the lives lost and pay tribute to the brave first responders who answered the call on September 11th, 2001."

Patriot Day Memorial Climb - Buckeye

"Climb 1980 steps at Trail 340 in honor of the brave 1st responders who gave their lives to save others on September 11, 2001. Don't want to participate in the climb but want to show your support? Join representatives from the city of Buckeye Police and Fire departments for the Bell Ringing ceremony beginning at 5:30 a.m.

"The ceremony will begin with the honor guard's posting of colors. All proceeds for the event will benefit United Buckeye Firefighter Charities, Local L4311, and Buckeye Police Association."

Tempe Healing Field

This is an annual tribute to the innocent lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Volunteers come to set up and take down flags across Tempe Beach Park.

Events also include a Tunnel to Towers 5k Run/Walk, a concert, and a candlelight vigil on Sunday.

Tower Challenge at Gila River Arena - Glendale

"In honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11/2001, and in continued honor of our first responders and military who protect us from foreign and domestic threats, we gather to pay our respects at the annual 9/11 Tower Challenge.

"The World Trade Center's Twin Towers each consisted of 110 floors and 2,071 steps, and each year thousands of people across Arizona walk, climb and run the stairs to remember. Firefighters in full gear, police, military and bomb squad personnel march steadily alongside civilians of varying ages, abilities and backgrounds."

Family Fun Days

Family Fun Day at Airbase Arizona - Mesa

"On selected Saturdays, Airbase Arizona holds a special ‘Family Fun Day’ event with something for the whole family. Examples of activities include: toy airplane flying, Kid’s Adventure Hunt, tours of military airplanes, vintage aviation films, Hidden Treasures Tour, Aviation 101 Instruction, special presentations, and more."

Date: Sept. 10

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Address: Airbase Arizona Flying Museum - 2017 N. Greenfield Rd., Mesa, AZ 85215

Cost: $5-$10

https://www.azcaf.org/education/family-fun-days/

Family Fun Day at Murphy Park - Glendale

"100 vendors, food trucks, and Puppy adoptions! Slime making, sand art, music, and SO MUCH MORE!"

Food and drink

CANACOPIA - Mesa

"Featuring hundreds of canned spirits, wine, seltzer & craft beer by featured suppliers from across the country. Indulge in the fun and soak in the sun on this amazing day of education, sampling, food trucks, zip lines, half pipe stunt shows, live performances by Evening Elephants, The Brook & The Bluff, Joey Valence & Brae, WHAT SO NOT, and featuring Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist/DJ/producer ZEDD !"

I Love the 90s Bash Bar Crawl - Scottsdale

"We're lacing up our high tops, putting on our fanny packs and gettin' jiggy with it to the best music of the 90's!"

Includes a color changing stadium cup, slap bracelets, drink specials and more.

Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week

"For one week, restaurants, food trucks, and other food vendors will offer a special prix-fixe menu or an item that best represents their establishment. This is a great way to explore our food scene, take advantage of special menus at your local favorites, and support small businesses in the community."

Date: Sept. 11 - 18

https://www.phoenixvegan.com/attendphxvrw

Vegan Social - Phoenix

"Vegan Social is an all-vegan monthly open-air street feast in Downtown Phoenix that is free and open to the public. This open-air street feast offers food, produce, drinks and essentials in the morning and evening, every second Saturday of the month with a break June-August, resuming September of each year. Vegan Social features 50+ vegan and vegan-friendly vendors each month."

Other fun activities

Ballet Under the Stars - Fountain Hills, Glendale, Goodyear, Phoenix

"Join us this fall as we [Ballet Arizona] kick off the 2022-2023 season with free events & dance performances for the whole family in Phoenix and across the Valley. During our Ballet Under the Stars performances, you’ll have a chance to see several exciting contemporary and classical ballet excerpts!

"Free and open to the public, Ballet Under the Stars allows Arizona communities to enjoy dance in a unique outdoor setting complete with a stage, lighting, costumes, and beautiful Arizona weather."

Crossroads Of The West Gun Show - Phoenix

"Crossroads of the West Gun Shows are America’s Best Gun Shows. All of our shows offer hundreds of tables to meet the needs of everyone, from the once a year hunter to the avid collector."

Mesa Arts Center Season Kickoff Festival - Mesa

"This free all-ages event features live music, tasty food, interactive activities, new art exhibitions and more! Walk through our campus and enjoy the ambiance of live music or grab a bite to eat from one of our many vendors, take a seat and enjoy a show!"

Sports

Phoenix Rising vs. Oakland Roots

Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs