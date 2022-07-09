Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Toddler in extremely critical condition after near-drowning in west Phoenix pool

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:19AM
West Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A 2-year-old girl has been hospitalized in extremely critical condition after she was pulled from a backyard pool near 101st Avenue and Campbell early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said.

When first responders arrived, the toddler was unconscious and not breathing. 

"Firefighters immediately took over CPR and started advanced life-saving measures," officials said.

It is not known how long she had been in the pool.

More Arizona headlines