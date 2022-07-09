Toddler in extremely critical condition after near-drowning in west Phoenix pool
PHOENIX - A 2-year-old girl has been hospitalized in extremely critical condition after she was pulled from a backyard pool near 101st Avenue and Campbell early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said.
When first responders arrived, the toddler was unconscious and not breathing.
"Firefighters immediately took over CPR and started advanced life-saving measures," officials said.
It is not known how long she had been in the pool.