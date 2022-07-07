Expand / Collapse search
Crews fighting structure fire in Downtown Phoenix; smoke can be seen for miles

By Kenneth Wong and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:07PM
Downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in Downtown Phoenix.

The fire is burning in the area of 5th Avenue and Adams Street, near the FOX 10 Studios. Video taken by our photographer shows flames coming out of the roof of the structure.

Phoenix Fire officials say crews gaining on the fire, but Monroe Street and Adams Street are closed from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue as a result.

The New Windsor Hotel, which is in the area, was also evacuated as a result of the fire, according to officials.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Fire burning near FOX 10 Studios in Downtown Phoenix

The fire, according to officials, is burning in the area of 5th Avenue and Adams Street, and smoke from the fire can be seen miles away, even from South Mountain. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

