Man wanted for setting north Phoenix apartment complex on fire

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix

Silent Witness: Arson suspect wanted in connection to north Phoenix apartment fire

Silent Witness is looking for a man suspected of setting fire to an apartment complex under construction near 25th Street and Bell Road.

PHOENIX - Police are searching for an arson suspect who set fire to an apartment complex under construction in north Phoenix, causing $7 million in damages.

The alleged arson happened just before midnight on May 29 at 25th Street and Bell Road.

The suspect was seen walking into the fenced area of the apartments just before the fire sparked. He also was seen with a woman beforehand.

Officials say the woman, described as a 5'5", 130-pound female with very long hair, was last seen walking north of 25th Street toward Bell Road.

Police described the accused arsonist as a 5'11", 200-pound male with a large backpack, tan shorts and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness or 480-WITNESS.

