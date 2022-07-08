Officer shoots woman at Mesa Police Department Headquarters parking lot

A police officer shot a woman who reportedly rammed his patrol vehicle while in the Mesa Police Department Headquarters parking lot on Thursday night.

Officials say the woman had closely followed the Mesa officer as he was entering the north gate of the parking lot at 9 p.m. on July 7.

She rammed the rear end of his fully marked patrol car with her vehicle, police alleged.

"The officer got out of his vehicle, and this is when the officer involved shooting occurred," police said in a statement.

No details were released about what specifically led up to the shooting.

The 39-year-old woman was hospitalized in stable condition, and the investigation is ongoing.

