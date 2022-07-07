Arrest made after person was set on fire in Glendale, police say

Glendale Police officials have provided new information on their arrest of a suspect in connection with a person who was set on fire.

In court documents released by police, the suspect, identified as Luciano Marquis Simmons, is accused of aggravated assault in connection with the incident, which happened during the early morning hours of July 3 in the area of 58th Avenue and Olive.

Investigators say officers were called to the scene at around 4:38 a.m., and when they arrived, they located the victim, in flames, in the entrance of a convenience store.

"Witnesses were attempting to put out the fire by pouring water over the victim," read a portion of the documents. "The victim was transported to the Maricopa County Burn Unit."

It was noted in court documents that it is unknown whether the victim will survive.

"In speaking with witnesses, they advised the suspect, later identified as Luciano Simmons, came into the Circle K and purchases gasoline," read a portion of the court documents. "Luciano filled up a water bottle of gasoline, and went to the area of the bus stop, which was located just northeast of the gas pumps."

One witness, according to investigators, said he was at the gas stop with Simmons and the victim when Simmons poured the gasoline on the victim, and used a blue butane torch to light the victim on fire.

"The victim and the witness then ran toward the Circle K, while the witness attempted to put out the fire."

Investigators said during an interview with Simmons, he admitted to being at the Circle K and buying a small amount of gas for his gas-powered bicycle. Simmons, however, denied he was the person who injured the victim.

A preliminary hearing is reportedly scheduled for July 13. A $250,000 bond has been set.

