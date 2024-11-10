Toddler rescued from busy Mesa road; man in wheelchair killed in crash | Nightly Roundup

From a Phoenix crash that left a man in a wheelchair dead, to the harrowing video of a toddler in the middle of the road, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Pedestrian crash leaves wheelchair-bound man dead

A wheelchair-bound person was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

2. Cars narrowly miss Mesa toddler who ran into the road

Details are emerging after terrifying video was captured in Mesa showing a toddler in the road before a woman rushed to rescue him from passing cars.

3. Woman runs into moving police car, taken to hospital for injuries

A woman was taken to the hospital after allegedly running into the street and into a police car near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

4. Turf Paradise ready for opening day on Veterans Day

Turf Paradise is set to start a new season on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, with live racing scheduled through May 3, 2025.

5. AP calls Democrat Greg Stanton the winner in Arizona's U.S. House District 4 race

Stanton held off Republican challenger Kelly Cooper to hold on to the seat that represents the Phoenix suburbs of Tempe, Mesa, Chandler and parts of Phoenix.

