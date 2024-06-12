Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County

Tourists report illness after hike; AZ man accused of planning racial shooting | Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 12, 2024 9:51am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Dozens of hikers are falling ill after visiting an Arizona destination; a shooting investigation following an overnight incident in Phoenix, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 12.

1. Dozens reported falling ill after visiting Havasupai Falls

Dozens report illness after visiting Havasupai Falls
Dozens report illness after visiting Havasupai Falls

Dozens of hikers who visited Havasupai Falls at the bottom of the Grand Canyon this summer are leaving one of America's most treasured national parks with an unknown sickness.

2. Arizona man accused of planning racially-motivated mass shooting out of state

DOJ: Arizona man was planning racially motivated mass shooting in Georgia
DOJ: Arizona man was planning racially motivated mass shooting in Georgia

A now-arrested Arizona man was plotting a racially motivated mass shooting in Georgia to incite a race war ahead of the upcoming election, the federal authorities say.

3. Shooting investigation underway in Phoenix

Police investigating shooting near west Phoenix intersection
Police investigating shooting near west Phoenix intersection

The shooting, according to police, happened near the area of 55th Avenue and Osborn.

4. Former rideshare driver accused of sexual abuse

Former Lyft driver accused of sexual abuse after driving Phoenix woman home
Former Lyft driver accused of sexual abuse after driving Phoenix woman home

A former Lyft driver is under arrest after police say he sexually abused a woman he was giving a ride home from a topless sports bar in Phoenix where she works.

5. Phoenix gets ready ahead of monsoon season

Monsoon Preparedness: Phoenix gets ready ahead of summer storm season
Monsoon Preparedness: Phoenix gets ready ahead of summer storm season

The monsoon season starts on Saturday, June 15.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/12/2024