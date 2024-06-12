Tourists report illness after hike; AZ man accused of planning racial shooting | Morning News Brief

article

Dozens of hikers are falling ill after visiting an Arizona destination; a shooting investigation following an overnight incident in Phoenix, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 12.

1. Dozens reported falling ill after visiting Havasupai Falls

2. Arizona man accused of planning racially-motivated mass shooting out of state

3. Shooting investigation underway in Phoenix

4. Former rideshare driver accused of sexual abuse

5. Phoenix gets ready ahead of monsoon season

Today's weather