Town of Queen Creek to have their first-ever police department

In less than a month, the town of Queen Creek will have its first ever police force out on the streets.

January 11 is coming. For Queen Creek, it's been an 18-month process to get a full police department off the ground. Now, QCPD is nearly complete, and they will have brand new officers enforcing the law.

Police Chief Randy Brice says the process wasn't easy. Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic brought on new challenges he had never been faced with.

"We had to get really inventive on how we went," Brice said. "Remote interviews, remote testing on physical fitness."

Queen Creek PD will have 73 people on staff, including 64 sworn officers. Brice says a majority are lateral transfers.

"We do have a mix of people who have about two to three years on all the way to 20 plus, and then we have people in the academy," Brice said.

The town's population is nearly 70,000. Officials anticipate a 34% percent increase over the next five years.

Brice says more officers will be needed to keep up.

"We have to respond the same way to make sure we're serving the community in the best way to keep those response times down and be proactive in the way we do business," he said.

The officers will all be fitted with body worn cameras. Chief Brice says transparency and trust are key as the national conversation on improving policing continues.

The chief's focus is on community.

"Law enforcement over and over has struggled with this in places where they feel like they just go out and do their job and everything will be fine," brice said. "But if you don't have that connection with the community, you miss a lot of things."

At some point, QCPD will transfer from the old town hall into a public safety building.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.







