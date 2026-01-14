Expand / Collapse search

Tragic find at construction site, Gilbert takes action for public safety | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  January 14, 2026 6:03pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a body found at a construction site in Tempe, to new drones used to crackdown on e-bike riders, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

1. Tempe Police find body believed to be of missing 91-year-old

Featured

Body found at Tempe construction site believed to be missing 91-year-old man, police say
article

Body found at Tempe construction site believed to be missing 91-year-old man, police say

A body recovered at a Tempe construction site is believed to be 91-year-old Apolonio Romero, who has been missing since Jan. 3.

2. Gilbert Police deploying drones to ‘track and guide’ reckless e-bike riders

Featured

Police using drones to crack down on reckless e-bike riders in Gilbert
article

Police using drones to crack down on reckless e-bike riders in Gilbert

Gilbert Police are deploying drones to track and disperse groups of reckless e-bike riders—primarily teenagers—without the risks associated with high-speed ground pursuits.

3. Mother of teen accused of killing neighbor, living in his home reportedly called 911

Featured

18-year-old accused of killing man, living in his home afterwards: Phoenix PD
article

18-year-old accused of killing man, living in his home afterwards: Phoenix PD

Phoenix Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested and accused of killing a man back in December, and then living in the man's home since.

4. Scammers targeting families of defendants in Maricopa County

New 'Zelle' scam targeting those looking to bond out family members

New 'Zelle' scam targeting those looking to bond out family members

A new scam targeting family members of defendants is spreading in Maricopa County, convincing victims to post fake bonds for their loved ones release through Zelle. 

5. ASU students help send telescope to space

Featured

Telescope built in ASU classroom launches aboard SpaceX rocket
article

Telescope built in ASU classroom launches aboard SpaceX rocket

 

A look at your weather 

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/14/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/14/26

Arizona saw record warmth on Wednesday, with another record day in the forecast for tomorrow. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on the dry and quiet weather expected ahead. 

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews