Tragic find at construction site, Gilbert takes action for public safety | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a body found at a construction site in Tempe, to new drones used to crackdown on e-bike riders, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
1. Tempe Police find body believed to be of missing 91-year-old
A body recovered at a Tempe construction site is believed to be 91-year-old Apolonio Romero, who has been missing since Jan. 3.
2. Gilbert Police deploying drones to ‘track and guide’ reckless e-bike riders
Gilbert Police are deploying drones to track and disperse groups of reckless e-bike riders—primarily teenagers—without the risks associated with high-speed ground pursuits.
3. Mother of teen accused of killing neighbor, living in his home reportedly called 911
Phoenix Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested and accused of killing a man back in December, and then living in the man's home since.
4. Scammers targeting families of defendants in Maricopa County
A new scam targeting family members of defendants is spreading in Maricopa County, convincing victims to post fake bonds for their loved ones release through Zelle.
5. ASU students help send telescope to space
A look at your weather
Arizona saw record warmth on Wednesday, with another record day in the forecast for tomorrow. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on the dry and quiet weather expected ahead.
