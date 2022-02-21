Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
9
Dust Storm Warning
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Developing

Train derailment reported near Coolidge; police and fire on scene

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 2:58PM
News
FOX 10 Phoenix
Train derailment in Coolidge (Courtesy: Nadine Dowdy) article

Train derailment in Coolidge (Courtesy: Nadine Dowdy)

PHOENIX - Crews are currently dealing with a train derailment in Pinal County.

According to a brief Facebook post by the Coolidge Police Department, the derailment happened east of Highway 87, at Storey Road. Police and fire officials are on the scene, and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area due to a reported gas link.

"Please find an alternative route of travel and be patient, as this is expected to be an extended road closure," read a portion of the post.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app