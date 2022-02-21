Train derailment reported near Coolidge; police and fire on scene

article

Crews are currently dealing with a train derailment in Pinal County.

According to a brief Facebook post by the Coolidge Police Department, the derailment happened east of Highway 87, at Storey Road. Police and fire officials are on the scene, and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area due to a reported gas link.

"Please find an alternative route of travel and be patient, as this is expected to be an extended road closure," read a portion of the post.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

