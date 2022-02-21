Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for man who pepper-sprayed shoppers at Tempe Marketplace: PD

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 12:30PM
Crime and Public Safety
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper-sprayed people at Tempe Marketplace.

According to Tempe Police, officers responded to Tempe Marketplace at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 21 for reports of a person who was harassing people.

Police say a man dressed in all black released pepper spray on people before leaving the area.

Firefighters are at the scene treating some people for pepper spray.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

