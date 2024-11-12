Travis Renner: Drug charges being thrown out against father of 2 teens accused of teen violence cases

The Brief Drug charges are being dropped against Travis Renner Travis Renner is the father of two East Valley teen violence suspects: Talan and Kyler. Gilbert Police say they found psychedelic mushrooms in Travis' bedroom.



Drug charges are being thrown out against the father of two teenagers who are accused of having a role in a series of East Valley teen violence incidents.

Travis Renner was arrested back in January. According to court records, Gilbert Police found psychedelic mushrooms in his bedroom, while a search warrant was being executed.

This week, a court agreed to suspend Travis' charges, in exchange for his completion of a two-year, court-ordered drug and counseling program.

Renner's children facing teen violence accusations

As mentioned above, Travis is the father of two teenagers who are accused of having involvement in various teen violence incidents in the East Valley.

Of the two, Talan Renner is one of the seven suspects charged in the murder of Preston Lord. Lord was attacked at a Halloween party in 2023, and subsequently died from injuries he sustained.

Lord's murder trial is set to begin in July 2025, and Talan is being charged as an adult. In October, Talan was released on bond after a judge lowered his bail to $500,000.

Kyler Renner

As for the other teen, 19-year-old Kyler Renner is currently in prison in connection with other teen violence incidents in the East Valley, including a teenager's assault at a Gilbert parking garage in December 2022.

In police reports, Kyler, who was also convicted on drug charges including selling and possessing fentanyl, admitted to being a drug user, and taking approximately 30 fentanyl pills per day. He was sentenced to two years in prison.