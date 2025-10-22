Treacherous rescue in northern Arizona; accidental shooting kills AZ man | Nightly Roundup

article

Lightning prompts rescue efforts on northern Arizona mountain; accidental shooting leads to death of Arizona man; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

1. Rescue efforts on northern Arizona mountain

What we know:

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say one person was struck by lightning on Humphrey's Peak, which is located north of Flagstaff, earlier today.

What we don't know:

Officials say a second person may have been struck by lightning, and crews are working to get up the mountain to see if that is the case.

Read More

2. 3 hospitalized following East Valley shooting

What we know:

Three people are in the hospital following a triple shooting late last night.

Big picture view:

Mesa Police say officers responded to the scene, which is located near Lindsay Road and University Drive, after someone reported seeing someone running after hearing gunshots in the area.

Read More

3. Arizona man dies after gun incident

What we know:

An investigation is underway following an accidental shooting that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man.

Dig deeper:

The incident, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, happened on Oct. 13 at a campground. The victim has been identified as Donald Anthony Stickrath.

Read More

4. Violent store attack caught on camera

What we know:

The Glendale Police Department released a video of a man who it says committed a violent attack at a store and then stole money from the registers.

What's next:

The suspect, identified as Gilbert Lara, is accused of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Read More

5. Taking a look at Arizona's real estate market

What we know:

Experts are weighing on whether it is currently the right time to buy real estate in the Grand Canyon State.

By the numbers:

It has been a rough three years for Arizona real estate. Prices are down nearly seven to eight percent since the peak in July 2022.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast